L Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (LB)

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 41,020 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,936% compared to the average daily volume of 2,015 put options.

Shares of LB stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60. L Brands has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,460.75, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. L Brands had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.69%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $226.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $49.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.24.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “L Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (LB)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/l-brands-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-lb.html.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.