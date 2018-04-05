Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 24,100 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of L3 Technologies worth $19,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 234,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,693,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

NYSE:LLL opened at $210.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16,231.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. L3 Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.43 and a fifty-two week high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

In other L3 Technologies news, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $7,995,860.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.40, for a total transaction of $320,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,013 shares of company stock worth $107,431,977 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

