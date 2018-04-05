Millennium Management LLC Has $50.89 Million Stake in La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,967 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.37% of La Quinta worth $50,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in La Quinta during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Quinta during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Quinta during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Quinta during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La Quinta during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of La Quinta in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of La Quinta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of La Quinta in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo cut shares of La Quinta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of La Quinta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of LQ stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. La Quinta Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,188.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.41 million. La Quinta had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. research analysts expect that La Quinta Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About La Quinta

La Quinta Holdings Inc is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties.

