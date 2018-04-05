Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $49,482.16, a P/E ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 346.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

