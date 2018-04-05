Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3,974.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 37,159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Toyota Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.74.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $127.76 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $185,979.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

