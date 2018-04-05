Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Loews Co. (L)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Loews by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Loews by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

L stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $15,997.35, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Loews had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Loews’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Loews’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

In related news, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $313,535.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 7,800 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $370,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,990,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,055,945.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $697,655. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lowered Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Loews Co. (L)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-increases-position-in-loews-co-l-updated-updated.html.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.