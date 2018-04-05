Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $523,000 Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,987 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Systems by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 729,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,471,148 shares of the software company’s stock worth $219,466,000 after purchasing an additional 70,650 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,543,635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $826,991,000 after purchasing an additional 488,904 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $3,969,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 29,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,810,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,586 shares of company stock valued at $62,229,415. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe Systems stock opened at $225.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106,339.11, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Adobe Systems has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $231.34.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Adobe Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe Systems from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Adobe Systems to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on Adobe Systems to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.88.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

