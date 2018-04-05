Westover Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 275.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Lam Research by 123.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 213,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,558,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $201.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32,259.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $124.91 and a 1-year high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.04%.

In related news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 25,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,472,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $3,542,197.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,393 shares of company stock worth $19,222,556 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.94.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

