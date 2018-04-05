Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $3.25 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 483.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,227 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solaris Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 181,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAMR. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

LAMR stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,101.82, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.71 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

