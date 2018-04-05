LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) 1-Day Volume Tops $519.00

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $418,373.00 and approximately $519.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.16 or 0.04457630 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00051892 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00644660 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00029074 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00079199 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00057176 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031968 BTC.

About LanaCoin

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 887,599,171 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

