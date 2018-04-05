Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK) CFO Sells $40,740.00 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) CFO Mark A. Herpich sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, March 9th, Mark A. Herpich sold 3,825 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $110,542.50.

LARK stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 571.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, to originate one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, agriculture, municipal and consumer loans.

