Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,240 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Landstar System worth $37,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4,484.69, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $118.60.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Landstar System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback 1,960,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,240 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/landstar-system-inc-lstr-holdings-boosted-by-geode-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.