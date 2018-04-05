Lantheus (LNTH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.05, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.57 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 68.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $485,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Crowley sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $90,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,709 shares of company stock worth $839,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,887,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 911,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 386,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 276,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 260,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lantheus (LNTH) Upgraded at BidaskClub” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/lantheus-lnth-upgraded-to-hold-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its imaging agents and products are used across a range of imaging modalities, including echocardiography and nuclear imaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.