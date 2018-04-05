Citigroup Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €80.00 Price Target

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €80.00 ($98.77) price target by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($79.01) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €69.00 ($85.19) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.27 ($87.99).

ETR LXS traded down €1.50 ($1.85) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €60.50 ($74.69). 556,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a 1-year high of €74.50 ($91.98).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

