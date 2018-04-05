Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Cfra

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €72.00 ($88.89) price target by investment analysts at Cfra in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LXS. Deutsche Bank set a €69.00 ($85.19) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. equinet set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase set a €67.00 ($82.72) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($82.72) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.18 ($87.88).

Shares of ETR LXS traded up €1.82 ($2.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €62.32 ($76.94). 352,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a twelve month high of €74.50 ($91.98).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

