ValuEngine Downgrades LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) to Hold

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Santander downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of LTM remained flat at $$15.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 191,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,802. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $9,253.77, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries.

