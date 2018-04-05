LAthaan Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:LTH)

LAthaan (CURRENCY:LTH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. LAthaan has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of LAthaan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LAthaan coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LAthaan has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00144856 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002080 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000386 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000944 BTC.

LAthaan Profile

LAthaan is a coin. LAthaan’s official website is lathaan.com.

Buying and Selling LAthaan

LAthaan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase LAthaan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LAthaan must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LAthaan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

