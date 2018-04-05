Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in Citigroup (C)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $81,851,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,301,000 after buying an additional 55,734 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

C opened at $69.31 on Thursday. Citigroup has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $175,998.13, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

