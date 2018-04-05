Layne Christensen (NASDAQ:LAYN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Layne Christensen (NASDAQ:LAYN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Layne Christensen earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the construction company an impact score of 45.7482316582224 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ LAYN opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Layne Christensen has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

LAYN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Layne Christensen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Layne Christensen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Layne Christensen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Layne Christensen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Layne Christensen Company Profile

Layne Christensen Company operates as a water management, construction, and drilling company that provides solutions for the water, mineral, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Water Resources segment offers water-related products and services, including hydrologic design and construction; source of supply exploration; well and intake construction; and well and pump rehabilitation services.

