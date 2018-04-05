LeaCoin Hits Market Cap of $140,410.00 (CRYPTO:LEA)

LeaCoin (CURRENCY:LEA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, LeaCoin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LeaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LeaCoin has a total market cap of $140,410.00 and $628.00 worth of LeaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LeaCoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

LeaCoin Coin Profile

LeaCoin (LEA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. LeaCoin’s total supply is 348,145,096 coins. LeaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LeaCoin.

LeaCoin Coin Trading

LeaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase LeaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LeaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LeaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for LeaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.