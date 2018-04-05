Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $9.94

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 180297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

LPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.72% of Leap Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, formerly HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company engages in acquiring and developing therapeutics in cancer biology. Its lead product candidates for use in clinical trials include TRX518 and DKN-01. DKN-01 is a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1 (DKK1).

