Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Leerink Swann (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann cut their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Leerink Swann has a “Positive” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.30. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 250.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARNA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1,686.66, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing small molecule drugs across a range of therapeutic areas. The Company has three primary investigational clinical programs: etrasimod (APD334) in Phase II evaluation for ulcerative colitis, APD371 entering Phase II evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn’s disease, and ralinepag (APD811) in Phase II evaluation for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

