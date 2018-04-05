Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Gabelli upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Flanigan sold 10,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $460,592.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $265,075.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,462,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,849,000 after purchasing an additional 320,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,658,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,906,000 after purchasing an additional 109,248 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,101,000 after purchasing an additional 787,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,110,000 after purchasing an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG stock remained flat at $$45.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. 154,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,109. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6,057.93, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

