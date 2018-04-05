Financial Survey: Dixie Group (DXYN) & Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) and Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Leggett & Platt and Dixie Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leggett & Platt 7.42% 29.44% 10.12% Dixie Group -2.32% -1.35% -0.40%

Dividends

Leggett & Platt pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Dixie Group does not pay a dividend. Leggett & Platt pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Leggett & Platt and Dixie Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leggett & Platt 0 3 3 0 2.50 Dixie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus target price of $55.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Leggett & Platt’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leggett & Platt is more favorable than Dixie Group.

Risk and Volatility

Leggett & Platt has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dixie Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Dixie Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Dixie Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leggett & Platt and Dixie Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leggett & Platt $3.94 billion 1.51 $292.60 million $2.46 18.29 Dixie Group $412.46 million 0.13 -$9.55 million ($0.07) -45.71

Leggett & Platt has higher revenue and earnings than Dixie Group. Dixie Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leggett & Platt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leggett & Platt beats Dixie Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products. Its brands include ComfortCore, Mira-Coil, VertiCoil, Quantum, Nanocoil, Lura-Flex and Active Support Technology, which includes mattress innersprings; Semi-Flex, which includes box spring components and foundations; Spuhl, which includes mattress innerspring manufacturing machines; Wall Hugger, which includes recliner chair mechanisms; Super Sagless, which includes motion and sofa sleeper mechanisms; No-Sag, which includes wire forms used in seating; LPSense, which includes capacitive sensing; Hanes, which includes fabric materials; Schukra, Pullmaflex and Flex-O-Lator, which includes automotive seating products, and Gribetz and Porter, which includes quilting and sewing machines.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc. is engaged in marketing, manufacturing and selling of carpet and rugs. The Company offers its products to various residential and commercial customers through its various sales forces and brands. The Company operates through the carpet and rug manufacturing segment. The Company also provides carpet and yarn related services to other manufacturers. The Company’s brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, Atlas Carpet Mills, Masland Contract and Masland Hospitality. Dixie International sells its brands outside of the North American market. Fabrica markets and manufactures various residential carpet and custom rugs. Masland Contract markets and manufactures broadloom and modular carpet tile for the specified commercial marketplace. Masland Residential markets and manufactures design-driven specialty carpets and rugs for the residential marketplace. Dixie Home markets a range of tufted broadloom residential and commercial carpets.

