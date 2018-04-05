LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

LMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $1,499,844.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,259,263 shares in the company, valued at $116,290,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,180,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,109,858.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,736 shares of company stock worth $4,866,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

