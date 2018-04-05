Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.33.

TREE stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.85. The company had a trading volume of 147,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,049. The stock has a market cap of $3,941.88, a P/E ratio of 108.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $404.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lendingtree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lendingtree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.56, for a total transaction of $4,787,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,690,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 46,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.07, for a total transaction of $15,941,121.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,157,745.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,404 shares of company stock valued at $29,927,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,974,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,550,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Lendingtree in the 4th quarter valued at $33,490,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lendingtree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,256,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lendingtree by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,117,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

