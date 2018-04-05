Lennar (LEN) Debt Trading 1% Higher Analyst

An issue of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) debt rose 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $78.00. The high-yield issue of debt has a 4.75% coupon and is set to mature on November 29, 2027. The debt is now trading at $97.02 and was trading at $96.25 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other Lennar news, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $347,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,043 shares in the company, valued at $25,067,215.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 222,396 shares in the company, valued at $15,456,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $10,811,650 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 35.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 45.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,699.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/lennar-len-debt-trading-1-higher-analyst.html.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.