Lennar (LEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of LEN opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13,699.26, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 8.42. Lennar has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $72.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lennar from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lennar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.93.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $347,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,067,215.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Sustana sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $8,693,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock worth $10,811,650 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

