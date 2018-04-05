UBS set a €51.00 ($62.96) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEO. Oddo Bhf set a €73.00 ($90.12) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($37.04) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($91.36) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.64 ($72.40).

Get Leoni alerts:

ETR LEO traded up €1.90 ($2.35) on Wednesday, reaching €51.58 ($63.68). The company had a trading volume of 119,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a 1-year low of €39.21 ($48.41) and a 1-year high of €66.20 ($81.73).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Leoni (LEO) Given a €51.00 Price Target at UBS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/leoni-leo-given-a-51-00-price-target-at-ubs.html.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wires, optical fibers, cables, and cable systems; and related services for applications in the automotive and other industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Wire & Cable Solutions, and Wiring Systems. The Wire & Cable Solutions segment develops, produces, and assembles wires and stands, optical fibers, standard and special cables, hybrid and optical cables, and various cable systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.