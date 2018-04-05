Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,953,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 3.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.34% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $405,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 61,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,284,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,833,000 after buying an additional 227,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $110,456.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Royal Bank of Canada announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

