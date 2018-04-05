Bell Canada (BCE) Holdings Raised by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,264,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the quarter. Bell Canada accounts for 2.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.70% of Bell Canada worth $301,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bell Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Bell Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Bell Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Bell Canada by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,454,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,811,000 after buying an additional 200,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bell Canada by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 26,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bell Canada has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38,375.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Bell Canada had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Bell Canada will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Bell Canada declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Bell Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Bell Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 91.60%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bell Canada from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bell Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Bell Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Bell Canada

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

