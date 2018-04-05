Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Given New C$2.10 Price Target at CIBC

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$1.80 to C$2.10 in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

CVE LXE traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.69. 25,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,774. Leucrotta Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.55.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, insider Robert John Zakresky purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$290,000.00.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. As of April 6, 2017, the company had interests in approximately 100,500 gross acres of undeveloped land in the Dawson-Sunrise area of northeast British Columbia. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

