LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $244.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of LexinFintech stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 135,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,640. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2,136.72 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.80 target price for the company.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LexinFintech (LX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/lexinfintech-lx-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing online direct sales services and online consumer finance services. The Company’s online consumer finance platform, Fenqile, offers customers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans and other loan products.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.