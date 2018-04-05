LHC Group (LHCG) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reissued their buy rating on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Group currently has a $84.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s FY2019 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LHCG. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.80.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 348,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,805. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,230.23, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 14,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $909,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $163,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/lhc-group-lhcg-given-buy-rating-at-jefferies-group.html.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.