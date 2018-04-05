Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Headlines about Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Global earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7933042596976 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup set a $43.00 target price on Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Liberty Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,178. The company has a market capitalization of $25,127.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.61. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

