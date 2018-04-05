Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One (FWONA) versus Tribune Media Services (TRCO) Financial Contrast

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One (NASDAQ: FWONA) and Tribune Media Services (NYSE:TRCO) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One and Tribune Media Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One $1.78 billion 3.72 $1.35 billion $1.21 23.77 Tribune Media Services $1.85 billion 1.91 $194.11 million $1.41 28.60

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tribune Media Services. Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tribune Media Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One and Tribune Media Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One 14.30% 1.19% 0.61% Tribune Media Services 10.50% 4.13% 1.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One and Tribune Media Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One 0 3 6 0 2.67 Tribune Media Services 1 4 1 0 2.00

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One presently has a consensus price target of $41.57, indicating a potential upside of 44.55%. Tribune Media Services has a consensus price target of $43.88, indicating a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One is more favorable than Tribune Media Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Tribune Media Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Tribune Media Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tribune Media Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One does not pay a dividend. Tribune Media Services pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tribune Media Services has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One beats Tribune Media Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One

Liberty Media Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company principally operates in North America. Its principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRIUS XM) and the Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (Live Nation). The Company operates through two segments: SIRIUS X, and corporate and other. SIRIUS XM transmits its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its approximately two satellite radio systems. SIRIUS XM has approximately 29.6 million subscribers. Its corporate and other segment includes its consolidated subsidiary, Braves Holdings.

About Tribune Media Services

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company also operates Antenna TV and THIS TV digital multicast networks; a production studio; Screener, an entertainment Website; and WGN 720 AM, a radio station in Chicago. It owns and operates 42 local television stations. The company was formerly known as Tribune Company and changed its name to Tribune Media Company in July 2014. Tribune Media Company was founded in 1847 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

