Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Media earned a coverage optimism score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.0704611584756 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. 294,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,597.27, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. Liberty Media has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. equities analysts predict that Liberty Media will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Liberty Media Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of various media, communications, and entertainment businesses. Its businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group, and the Formula One Group. It provides equipment and technology that deliver location-based services to wireless users.

