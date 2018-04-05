Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($3.16) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Chemring Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 211 ($2.96) price target for the company. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 185 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.74) and gave the company an add rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.88) price target on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 214 ($3.00).

CHG traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.11) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 205.50 ($2.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,499. Chemring Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 207.50 ($2.91).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Flowers sold 49,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £95,616.06 ($134,216.82).

Chemring Group PLC is engaged in offering solutions to protect defense and security markets. The Company operates through three segments: Countermeasures, which is engaged in the development and manufacture of expendable countermeasures for air, sea and land platforms, and land-based electronic warfare equipment; Sensors & Electronics, which is engaged in the development and manufacture of improvised explosive device (IED) detection equipment, chemical and biological threat detection equipment, IED electronic countermeasures, network protection technologies and explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and Energetic Systems, which is engaged in the development, procurement and manufacture of signals and illumination devices and payloads, cartridge/propellant actuated devices, pyrotechnic devices for satellite launch and deployment, missile and ammunition components, propellants, warheads, fuses, separation sub-systems, actuators and energetic materials.

