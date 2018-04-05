Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Frontier Developments (FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FinnCap boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,332 ($18.70) to GBX 1,700 ($23.86) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($19.65) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,261.50 ($17.71).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,356.60 ($19.04) on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 288 ($4.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,540 ($21.62).

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported GBX 8 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of GBX 1,899 million during the quarter.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc, a software technology company, develops and sells video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops video games across various genres and platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

