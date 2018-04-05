FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Lidco Group (LON:LID)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Lidco Group (LON:LID) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. FinnCap currently has a GBX 14 ($0.20) price target on the stock.

Separately, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 14 ($0.20) target price on shares of Lidco Group in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of LID stock remained flat at $GBX 6.38 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,119. Lidco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.25 ($0.14).

About Lidco Group

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells cardiac monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers LiDCOplus, a computer-based platform monitor, which is used in the intensive care unit for real-time continuous display of hemodynamic parameters, such as cardiac output, oxygen delivery, and fluid-volume responsiveness; and LiDCOrapid, a cardiac output monitor for use in the operating theatre and peri-operative arenas for fluid and drug management.

