Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $5.87

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 9215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on LWAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc (Lifeway) is engaged in the manufacturing of probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. The Company is engaged in the sale of fermented dairy products, which are produced and are sold to consumers through a network of distributors and retailers in the United States.

