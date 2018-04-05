Lighthouse Group plc (LGT) Insider Buys £4,400 in Stock

Lighthouse Group plc (LON:LGT) insider Richard Last purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,400 ($6,176.31).

Shares of LON:LGT traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 22.36 ($0.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,838. Lighthouse Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27 ($0.38).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This is a boost from Lighthouse Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Separately, FinnCap boosted their price target on Lighthouse Group from GBX 25 ($0.35) to GBX 27 ($0.38) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

About Lighthouse Group

Lighthouse Group plc is a diverse financial advice firm in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal activities are the provision of financial advice to retail and corporate customers, and regulatory authorization to financial advisors operating from locations across the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments, which include National, Network and Wealth management.

