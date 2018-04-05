LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on LightPath Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.90.

NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 77,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.75. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 45.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 142,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 114,279 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies.

