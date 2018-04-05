Limelight Networks (LLNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLNW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.10. 527,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,520. The company has a market cap of $431.11, a PE ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 2.42. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.05.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.74 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

In other Limelight Networks news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 15,272,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $58,035,473.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,357,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,387,811. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 118,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 72.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 32,543 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 61.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Limelight Networks (LLNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/limelight-networks-llnw-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.