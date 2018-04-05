Limelight Networks (LLNW) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Limelight Networks in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ FY2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LLNW. ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.74 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 118,836 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,461,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,125 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 957,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 404,942 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $168,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 15,272,493 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $58,035,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,357,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,387,811 in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/limelight-networks-llnw-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-00-per-share-da-davidson-forecasts.html.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.