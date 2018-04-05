Limoneira (LMNR) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Limoneira earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0244906616054 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on shares of Limoneira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $333.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.80. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.27%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $26,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

