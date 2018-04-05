Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $115.00 price target on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 376,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,868.95, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $101.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $747.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.97 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

