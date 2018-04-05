LinkedCoin Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (LKC)

LinkedCoin (CURRENCY:LKC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One LinkedCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LinkedCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. LinkedCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of LinkedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00696086 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00184910 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034895 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00043170 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LinkedCoin Profile

LinkedCoin’s official website is www.linkedcoin.com.

Buying and Selling LinkedCoin

LinkedCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase LinkedCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkedCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkedCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

