Linx (CRYPTO:LINX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,428.00

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Linx coin can now be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Linx has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $8,428.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linx has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.19 or 0.01757120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007413 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015631 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001124 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022248 BTC.

Linx Profile

Linx (LINX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 21,924,035 coins and its circulating supply is 20,924,035 coins. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linx is mylinx.io. The official message board for Linx is mylinx.io/news.

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Linx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linx must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linx using one of the exchanges listed above.

