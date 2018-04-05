Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (LGF.A) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lions Gate’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company's restructuring inititive is likely to put pressure on fiscal 2019 results. Furthermore, Lions Gate expects to return on growth track in fiscal 2020 compared with its earlier anticipation in fiscal 2019. Meanwhile, the company has been gaining from its focus on profitable areas and strategic buyouts like that of Starz, which is helping it to emerge as a major player in the TV space and regain lost ground in streaming network. Also, Lions Gate’s investment in The Immortals to capitalize on the rising popularity of eSports bodes well.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray set a $35.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.07.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,357.90, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

